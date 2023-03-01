Inquisitive possum sparks power outage

A stray possum caused a power outage that affected about 1900 homes near Summerhill on Tuesday night.
Residents reported seeing an explosion of light when power cut out about 9pm.
TasNetworks confirmed a possum had strayed across electrical equipment on Ingamells Street, resulting in a momentary outage for about 1900 homes across Summerhill, Prospect, Prospect Vale and Western Junction.
About 600 homes lost power for several hours, and about 100 had to wait until 4.30am to have their power restored.
Unfortunately, the possum did not survive.
A similar scenario occurred in Hobart early last year when a magpie triggered an outage that affected 25,000 homes between Claremont and Sandy Bay.
