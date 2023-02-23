The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Hydrogen proponents will zone in on Tasmania with reliable irrigation water supply

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated February 23 2023 - 9:32pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Future of hydrogen secured with reliable water source

A reliable water source for the Bell Bay Green Hydrogen Hub will now be secure under proposed legislative changes that will see the hub tapping into the state's irrigation water supplies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.