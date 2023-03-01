The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Gardenfest cancellation put to bed by lease holder

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated March 1 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Entally Lodge directors Rob Sherrard and Brett Godfrey. File picture

An Entally Lodge director has confirmed an "unchecked" registration at the Australian Securities and Investment Commission was the cause of the cancellation of Gardenfest in February.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.