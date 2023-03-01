An Entally Lodge director has confirmed an "unchecked" registration at the Australian Securities and Investment Commission was the cause of the cancellation of Gardenfest in February.
Rob Sherrard, who operates numerous companies along with Entally Lodge, said the company was supposed to be re-registered, but it "fell between the cracks."
"It wasn't changed under an administrative error," he said.
ASIC records show that Entally Lodge Ptd Ltd has been deregistered for months.
Mr Sherrard said Entally Lodge was no longer a company, it was to be re-registered under a new name, and that did not occur.
The registration was attempted two days before the event but required 28 days.
Due to the lack of registration for the company that holds the lease to Entally Estate, where Gardenfest is held, event organisers could not get insurance for the event.
Mr Sherrard and Brett Godfrey hold the lease to Entally Estate and also operate several joint ventures.
Mr Sherrard said he was "very disappointed" and understood the cancellation's broader impact on vendors and stall holders.
One food vendor said they had expected to bring in four to five thousand dollars over the Gardenfest weekend but would now have a "black hole" in the books.
The Entally Lodge was registered in 2013 in Queensland and was deregistered on 27 November 2022, which was ASIC initiated.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
