Tasmania's Premier has reaffirmed his commitment to ban sexual orientation and gender identity conversion practices after being accused of going "cold" on the issue.
A delay on the development of draft legislation to ban conversion practices has caused concern in some sectors of the community, with Greens spokeswoman Rosalie Woodruff raising the issue in parliament on Wednesday.
Dr Woodruff said that the government had gone "cold on the bill", and suggested that Mr Rockliff's support for the ban has waned.
She cited the existence of a current petition sponsored by Bass Liberal MHA Lara Alexander that airs concerns with the Tasmanian Law Reform Commission's conversion practices report.
The TLRI report was released in May this year making 16 recommendations to legislate and put an end to conversion practices.
The petition, which has attracted more than 3000 signatures, requests that Tasmania's parliament "assist gender confused children...by protecting the rights of parents, health practitioners and others as they seek best outcomes".
It also seeks an impartial community consultation prior to the drafting of legislation that includes discussions with health practitioners, legal experts and religious and ethnic community leaders.
The petition reads that "a great number of people in our community have been left out of the discussion" including parents, schoolteachers, counsellors, medical professionals, faith representatives and people from multicultural communities.
It is concerned that the recommendations restrict parents' and doctors' rights to choose what is in the best interests of their children and "potentially criminalise them and others who seek to assist".
But Premier Jeremy Rockliff promised that a bill on the matter would be tabled in parliament next year.
"The departments of health and justice are undertaking further policy analysis and stakeholder engagement to properly evaluate the law reform institute recommendations," Mr Rockliff said.
"I can assure you our government is committed to making decisions based on expert advice and best practice," he said.
"I anticipate community consultation will commence in 2023. I do encourage everyone to participate in the consultation process when it is underway."
Mr Rockliff further assured all people within the LGBTIQ+ community that the legislation will be available and will be tabled in parliament next year.
"We want to make sure we get this right for all Tasmanians, particularly with a focus on people's wellbeing and the importance of living and being within a state where people do feel valued and supported."
