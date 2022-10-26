The Examiner
Tasmanian Premier reaffirms commitment to ban gay and gender identity conversion therapy

By Isabel Bird
October 26 2022
Premier Jeremy Rockliff has assured the LGBTIQ+ community in Tasmania that draft legislation to ban conversion therapy will be released in 2023

Tasmania's Premier has reaffirmed his commitment to ban sexual orientation and gender identity conversion practices after being accused of going "cold" on the issue.

