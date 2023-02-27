Since gaining international success from its launch in 2015, hardcore survival TV show Alone is coming to Australia, where 10 survivalists will be dropped into the remote wilds of western Tasmania.
Unlike other survival shows, there are no scripts or camera crews, no engineered challenges, no voting, and no help from the production team.
The 10 will be competing for $250,000.
Head of SBS Unscripted, Joseph Maxwell, said Alone was a worldwide sensation.
"The US and Scandinavian series have been an extraordinary hit with Australian audiences on SBS, becoming the most successful factual franchise in the history of SBS On Demand with more than 10 million hours consumed," Mr Maxwell said.
"Now, we're bringing the first-ever local version to Australia, exclusive to SBS."
He said Alone Australia was raw, authentic and unique.
"At its core, it's about people - what it is that challenges us, drives us, and motivates us as human beings," Mr Maxwell said.
"The relentless effects of nature, hunger, and solitude result in a very real examination of who we are as people."
Participants enter the wilderness with zero information on the others and no knowledge of how many still remain.
Only when they reach their absolute personal or physical limits will they "tap out" by calling for help with a satellite phone until only one survivalist remains.
American winner Roland Welker holds the record for the longest-surviving contestant at 100 days.
ITV Studios executive Producer Riima Daher said it was the real deal.
"There are no production tricks, just 10 individuals making 10 self-shot documentaries," Ms Daher said.
"Every nostalgic reflection, every wobble and every victorious celebration is right there on camera, captured by each lone, brave storyteller for us to witness."
Tasmanian contestant, Chris, said a life lived outside in the elements was where humans belong.
"It's the only way for healthy minds that's where I live," Chris said.
Alone Australia premiers March 24 at 7:30pm on SBS and SBS On Demand.
