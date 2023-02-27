The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Contestants will test themselves in Tasmanian wilderness in premiere of hit show Alone

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated February 27 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ten contestants dropping in to the Tassie wilderness- Michael, Duane, Gina, Peter, Jimmy, Chris, Kate, Beck, Rob & Mike. Picture supplied

Since gaining international success from its launch in 2015, hardcore survival TV show Alone is coming to Australia, where 10 survivalists will be dropped into the remote wilds of western Tasmania.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.