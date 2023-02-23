Faced with blow-after-blow, the well-loved Tasmanian institution, Campbell Town's Zeps, has closed its doors.
Dealing with a rising state payroll tax bill, and premise uncertainty, Zeps owner Hayley Bolger said she had worked hard to remain in business.
"We're packing down one of Tasmania's great establishments when we were ready to rocket forward after going through a tough few years," Miss Bolger said.
"All we ask for is changes to the payroll tax for rural businesses, it's a killer and definitely killed us."
Miss Bolger said she had communicated with the tax payroll office and government officials about the financial hardship the tax threshold was having.
"But it fell on deaf ears, and now we've had to close our business," she said.
"I'm disappointed the government had reached out at one stage, but didn't do anything to help. But they jumped at giving Boags money [$1 million].
"Do they have any idea how painful it was for any struggling Tasmanian business to see that?"
In response to challenges small businesses in rural areas face in recruiting staff, Miss Bolger said Zeps had to offer over the average income to entice workers, especially skilled chefs.
"Our employment pool doesn't come close to that of densely populated areas," she said.
"We show as much recognition as possible to those willing to go the distance. It has always been an additional, yet essential pinch in our pocket."
Adding extra pressure was a 5.2 per cent pay increase for hospitality workers in October.
"I'm all for wages increasing, but the payroll threshold didn't increase," Miss Bolger said.
The cafe had previously made its challenges known to customers having posted to Facebook the obstacles it had been facing.
"That post got 65,000 organic reaches of people sharing their memories of visiting. It lit me up and I decided if I was going to go out, it would be in a blaze of glory showing what community spirit is all about."
The business had pivoted over the past few years to cut costs, including closing earlier and changing menus to reduce preparation time.
Additionally at the end of 2021, she said a third party had swooped in with an offer to her landlord; of $1.25 million of renovations and sought a 20 year lease.
Selling two other buildings in the process, Miss Bolger said she had offered to match the third-party's proposition.
However, she said negotiations with her landlord had stalled.
An ambition to expand the business to incorporate three buildings was dashed with no resolution with her landlord and a rising tax bill.
The last day of service was last Friday. Zeps had hired 20 staff, having already made cuts to the number of employees at their disposal.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
