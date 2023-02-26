A teenage girl has been taken to hospital after being injured in the water at Ulverstone.
The non-life threatening wound to the leg occurred off Buttons Beach and the teenager was taken to the Launceston General Hospital by ambulance.
"Surf Life Saving [Club] members have closed the beach as a precaution and it is recommended people stay out of the water in the area until it is deemed safe," police said.
"At this stage, a shark has not been sighted in the area."
I'm excited to have joined The Advocate team having grown up reading the publication. I have experience in agricultural, general and sport reporting during my time in northern Victoria. If you have a story idea, contact me at: rodney.woods@austcommunitymedia.com.au
