A multi-million marketplace at Blackstone Heights was officially unveiled yesterday, as an IGA and adjoined café - the Black Stone - opened to the public.
The rural site was bought by Launceston businessman Ross Harrison, and remained in that state for a number of years before the Meander Valley Council approved a draft amendment to rezone the 6.5 hectare block in 2021.
Mr Harrison said he owned 360 acres worth of property in Blackstone Heights after purchasing his first property in the area as far back as 1986.
It is also not the first supermarket Mr Harrison has built on one of his sites, as in 2012, he oversaw the construction of a $10 million grocer in Prospect.
That particular store is run by the same man that is set to be at the helm of Blackstone Heights' new IGA - David Baxter.
Mr Baxter said the supermarket was essentially a "mini version of Prospect's".
"It's the latest addition in what you would call a small store format, as seen in Snug and Sandy Bay, and just like them it's got the full offer, including full fresh food and meat offer, butcher, and deli, allowing customers to do a big shop if they'd like," he said.
Mr Baxter also revealed the supermarket could double in size within the next few years depending on how successful it is.
Mr Harrison said the eatery next door was extremely busy already and was confident it would continue to be very popular in the growing Meander Valley-based area.
