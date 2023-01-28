The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

IGA and cafe open in Meander Valley region

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
January 29 2023 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Property owner Ross Harrison and supermarket operator David Baxter. Picture by Phillip Biggs.

A multi-million marketplace at Blackstone Heights was officially unveiled yesterday, as an IGA and adjoined café - the Black Stone - opened to the public.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Miller

Luke Miller

Journalist

I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.