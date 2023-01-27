The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Dramatic increase in Tasmanian drownings revealed in Royal Life Saving report

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
January 28 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drownings hit decade high in Tasmania

Tasmania saw 16 fatal drownings in 2021/22 up 129 per cent from the previous year, with experts saying these tragic deaths were "preventable."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.