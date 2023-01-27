Drownings hit decade high in Tasmania

Tasmania saw 16 fatal drownings in 2021/22 up 129 per cent from the previous year, with experts saying these tragic deaths were "preventable."
The Royal Life Saving Drowning report 2022 stated Tasmania had more drownings than South Australia, ACT and the Northern Territory.
Tasmania saw the highest increase of fatal drownings in Australia, up from seven in 2020/21.
The 2021/22 year was the worst for drownings since 2011/12, when 14 died in water accidents.
Lifesaving Coordinator for Surf Lifesaving Tasmania Ned Reardon said anyone can get in trouble when in the water.
"Since the first of December, we've only had one close to drowning deaths and we've had a number of rescues and preventative actions around Tasmania," he said.
"We have 12 Surf Lifesaving Clubs and obviously there's a lot more beaches that people like to enjoy."
Half of the 2021/22 drownings happened in the ocean or harbour, the most common activity was boating, 44 per cent, the next highest at 25 per cent was diving, and the most common time of year wasn't summer, 25 per cent, but during the spring season with half of the drownings in Tasmania occurring at this time.
The 65-74 age bracket had the highest proportion of drownings, 25 per cent, with the second highest, 19 per cent, being 25-34.
The Department for Education, Children and Young People provides a Swimming and Water Safety Program which is compulsory for all Year 3, 4 and 5 students in Tasmanian Government Schools.
"It's never too early to start teaching a child how to swim," Mr Reardon said.
"It's really important for parents to get children into swimming lessons from a young age and encourage surf and water safety so if they do get into trouble, they know how to respond."
Mr Reardon also warned young men are typically higher risk. "It's just a matter of staying safe and knowing your limitations," he said.
Tasmanian Minister Roger Jaensch said the increase was "concerning" and that "an increase in in aquatic activity post COVID-19" has "accompanied by an increase in aquatic-related drowning and deaths."
"The Royal Life Saving Society Australia -Tasmania branch receive funding through the Sport and Recreation State Grants Program to support the aquatic sector," he said.
"Over the past two years this funding has assisted to implement a program providing Learn to Swim lessons subsidies to children in Out of Home Care."
Mr Jaensch said in 2021, the government committed $2 million over four years to Surf Life Saving Tasmania to support the provision of life saving and marine rescue services.
Mr Reardon said the key messaging from Surf Lifesaving was swim safety.
"Swim at a patrolled beach when you can, swim between the red and yellow flags and visit the Beach Safe website to find a patrolled beach and get weather and safety information," he said.
Labor MLC Josh Willie said the increase in drownings was "tragic" and called for more support for water safety.
"One thing the government could do is ensure catch up lessons are offered to older students who might not have reached benchmarks through the school based Learn to Swim program to ensure they have adequate water safety skills before leaving primary school," he said.
Life savers will be patrolling beaches across Tasmania until the end of March.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
