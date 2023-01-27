The Examiner
Steele Sidebottom hints Collingwood will play Hawks in Tassie

Brian Allen
Updated January 27 2023 - 5:30pm, first published 5:00pm
Hawthorn's Sam Mitchell and Collingwood's Tim Broomhead during their pre-season match at UTAS Stadium in February, 2015. Picture by Phillip Biggs

The Examiner understands there's a strong chance UTAS Stadium will host a pre-season game between Hawthorn and Collingwood.

