The property market may have hit a standstill, but historic homes in Northern Tasmania are still fetching big money.
Seven-figure price tags are attached to two 1800s-era inns that came on the market this week.
Cleveland House - just a few hundred metres from St Andrews Inn on the Midlands Highway - has been listed for the first time in 20 years and is expected to fetch about $2 million.
Built by convict labour in 1834 and originally called the Bald-Faced Stag Inn, the two-acre property was once a popular stop-off on the coaching route between Launceston and Hobart.
It has since been fully restored as a seven-bedroom residence and is expected to attract buyers both as a home and a commercial venture.
"It's a beautifully restored house ... it still has its original stables," Circa Heritage and Lifestyle's Dominic Romeo said.
"It's a building you could quite easily turn into a gallery or a distillery."
In Carrick, the 1840-built Prince of Wales Hotel boasts an equally fascinating history.
Starting life as The Jolly Farmer Inn under Mathew Monahan, the triple-brick Georgian building took on its new name in 1877 and ran as an inn until 1920.
It too has been converted into a large family home, and has had the same owners for 40 years.
The property boasts a 150-year-old walnut tree among established gardens and backs onto the Liffey River.
Mr Romeo said the property had most recently been used as a private home, but had attracted commercial buyers and could be converted a pub.
"It still has a bar in there so it could quite easily turn into that," he said.
"Carrick is only 15km from [Launceston] so it's very close."
An 1840s St Leonards manor became Northern Tasmania's biggest residential sale for 2022 when it fetched $4,125,000, while another historic property - Oatlands' Kenmore Arms - was the state's most-viewed listing of the year.
Dating back to 1829, the St Peter's Pass property attracted several offers before selling to just its second owners for $1.4 million.
Its Queensland-based owners plan to live in the property and restore it for commercial use.
Mr Romeo said while the overall market had softened, the demand for historic buildings remained as strong as ever.
"There are people looking around and they've got the patience to wait for the right property to come up," he said.
Cleveland's St Andrew Inn, which last sold for $600,000 in 2018, remains on the market.
Hamish Geale
