Teen injured in crash after driving on wrong side of road

An 18-year-old was airlifted to the Royal Hobart Hospital on Thursday evening following a crash at Mole Creek.
The teenager was driving four other passengers in a Nissan Patrol, which was on the wrong side of the road when it collided with another car on Liena Road and hit a power pole.
The two passengers of a Hyundai Accent - both in their 70s - and another passenger travelling in the Nissan were taken to Launceston General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
All remaining passengers were treated at the scene.
In a statement, Tasmania Police said the 18-year-old driver was being treated for a possible spinal injury, but was in a stable condition.
Inspector Ruth Orr urged Tasmanians to drive safely on the roads.
"Our officers are on the roads every day and night, but we really need the community to take responsibility for themselves and others and take road safety seriously," she said.
The road was closed for about four hours while police and forensic services conducted investigations.
Hamish Geale
