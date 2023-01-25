Boag's brewery's visitor centre has been thrown a lifeline.
Lion, Boag's parent company, announced on Thursday it would continue operating the venue, including its tours, beyond January 30 after receiving backing from the Tasmanian Government.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff confirmed the government had reached an in-principal agreement for $1 million in funding with Lion.
The agreement secures the jobs of 12 staff - one full-time and 11 casual - who work at the visitor centre and will also support a targeted marketing strategy to promote the Boag's tour experience nationally.
Boag's brewery director Nathan Calman said the outcome was a win-win for the Launceston community.
"The response - an outpouring of immense passion for the continuation of our brewery tours and visitor centre experience, reminded us of just how integral Boag's is to Launceston," Mr Calman said.
Meanwhile Mr Rockliff said the agreement would expand and enhance the tourist attraction to be "bigger and better than ever".
"The Boag's Brewery visitor centre is not only a local cultural icon, but a vital part of the local Northern economy attracting thousands of visitors a year," Mr Rockliff said.
"The unique experience it offers has been a significant drawcard for Launceston for decades, with the benefits flowing to other businesses in the region and across the state.
"That's why it's so important that not only does the Visitor Centre remain open, but that we work with Lion to make the visitor centre experience and attract more locals and tourists.
"This investment reinforces the commitment of both Lion and our government to ensuring this important part of Tasmanian history and community continues now and into the future."
Last week, Lion had made the decision to close the doors of the visitor centre because of significant cost pressures.
Mr Calman reiterated it had not been made lightly.
"We had no expectation that the Tasmanian government would provide support to keep the tours operating. However, when they approached us, we were pleased to engage positively with them and are delighted," he said.
Mr Calman said work between Lion, the government and other stakeholders would continue to address the long-term cost pressures the manufacturing business continued to face.
Meanwhile, Lion is offering visitors to the brewery with a current Tasmanian driver's licence free tours for the next 12 months.
"We hope this provides a great incentive to bring friends and family to visit Launceston, to understand what we do and enjoy all that our region has to offer."
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
