No relief from rabbit plague as impact of virus shortage felt by farmers

An influx of rabbits, driven by a nation-wide shortage of calicivirus is pushing farmers like Leonie Grice to their limits.
With reports of rabbits in plague proportions on the rise across the state, a Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania (NRE Tas) spokesperson said it was unlikely the common population control measure would be released until 2025.
"Calicivirus releases usually occur during autumn when environmental conditions are favourable," they said.
"The only laboratory able to manufacture calicivirus is experiencing supply issues and is unable to produce enough virus for jurisdictions across Australia... Tasmania is currently on a list with other jurisdictions waiting for the supply.
"This means it is likely that Biosecurity Tasmania will not be able to release calicivirus in Tasmania until the beginning of 2025."
It is bad news for Ms Grice, whose 17-acre property on Mooreville Road has been left devastated by hungry bunnies.
"When I come out at night I can count nearly 200 rabbits in one paddock alone," she said.
"I've had to sell off cows because the rabbits are eating all the grass and there's nothing left for them... I've lost more than 100 bales of hay that they've chewed through and peed on."
Ms Grice said the rabbits' impact would not only be felt this winter, but into next year because she cannot see how her grass will grow into hay for summer.
"The rabbits dig, dig, dig, it all and they eat at the same time," she said.
Ms Grice said her and her partner, who have owned the property for more than 21 years now spend their days filling in the many holes the rabbits dig overnight.
"One of my horses could break a leg if we don't do anything about them," she said.
"I've never seen them in these numbers before."
The NRE Tas spokesperson said landowners could use "a variety of control options" to manage rabbits.
"Landowners can get advice about control techniques from licensed pest controllers and at https://nre.tas.gov.au/invasive-species/invasive-animals/invasive-mammals/european-rabbits," they said.
Ms Grice said much of the advice she had received from NRE Tas had been impractical to implement on her farm.
"Could you imagine how much I'd have to spend on Blood and Bone to cover 17-acres?" she said.
"We can't shoot them here because we're too close to other houses."
