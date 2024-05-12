Tasmanian painter heads state-side for New York exhibition

When Elaine Tack first saw Nathaniel Hiller's paintings, she was struck by how much the Tasmanian's work reminded her of someone else's: her grandfather's.
Now she's bringing their art worlds together in a New York exhibition.
Hiller's work - impressionistic, varied depictions of the state's beauty - will, for the first time, head internationally to upstate New York, joining Ms Tack's grandfather's pieces; ones that haven't been exhibited in 85 years.
Ms Tack, an American emigre who now lives in Tasmania, said finding Hiller's art was what made an exhibition of her grandfather Larry Tack's work a reality.
After her grandfather died, Ms Tack found stacks of his sketches and paintings, and gave many of them away to friends and relatives.
When the wall space and interest on the part of those friends and relatives ran out, Ms Tack began wondering about her grandfather's legacy. But Covid sidelined plans for an exhibition - that was, until she stumbled on Hiller's work.
"After moving [here], I started to collect beautiful Tasmanian art and furniture and I discovered Hiller, a local, and also largely unknown artist," Ms Tack said.
"His work just spoke to me and reminded me of my grandfather's, which is from an entirely different time and place."
The exhibition, titled Changes in Latitudes 42 degrees South to 45 degrees North, is slated to run from July 17 to August 17 at the Thousand Islands Arts Center in Clayton, New York.
"Nathaniel's work is modern day impressionist art, and like my grandfather's, reflects scenes I love so much and this will be a beautiful celebration of art and two people generations apart and my two homelands," Ms Tack said.
The show will mix the lush landscapes of Tasmania with the tranquil shores of the St. Lawrence River, combining Hiller's modern day works with the work of an American artist who only exhibited once in his lifetime.
Coles Bay, Binalong Bay and Bay of Fires will head via canvas to the United States at the event, which marks a significant milestone for Hiller professionally as a "bridging the gap between two continents" and generations.
But it means something more to Hiller, too: art runs in his family, and New York has its own special place in his heart.
He was inspired by his late father, Peter Hiller, a respected Tasmanian artist and art educator, to hone his own craft, and was even taken on a family trip to the state to see some of its famed art institutions by his father as a teenager.
Now he's eager to share that story with an international audience, as well as his artistic vision of Tasmania.
"Painting is my way of reliving and exploring Tasmanian experiences," Hiller said.
"I love experimenting with how fine detail can work with more abstract marks to create an overall impression.
"I'm grateful to Elaine for this opportunity to share a little bit of Tasmania. It will be a special experience for me and for my family, we are very excited to be part of something so special."
Hiller will head to the United States in July for the opening night at the Arts Center.
