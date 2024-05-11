'Go for it': LGH nurse hangs up the scrubs after 40-year career

The Launceston General Hospital looked a bit different when Andrew Foley started his nursing career in 1984.
In fact it wasn't even the same building - the hospital was still across the road on Charles Street where the Mantra Charles Hotel Launceston now resides.
Flash forward 40 years and Mr Foley has just started retirement and reflected on a life spent helping the community.
He said he was originally inspired by his older sister - also a nurse in Sydney - and decided to become one himself.
"She seemed to be enjoying it and I wanted to do something where I was always moving, on the go and meeting people, not sitting behind a desk," Mr Foley said.
"Like my sister said, every day is different."
Mr Foley spent the majority of his career working in rehabilitation and said he enjoyed forming bonds with his patients.
"Some people like the challenge of looking after people in their last stages, but I didn't," he said.
"I found it hard because I'd make a bond with a patient and then you come back after a couple of days off and they had died.
"So that led me to rehab and I enjoyed the multidisciplinary team of physios, occupational therapists, social workers and doctors all working for the one cause."
Mr Foley said spending time with patients face-to-face was one of his favourite parts of the job.
"Getting to know them and knowing their circumstances; if they live in Trevallyn with 100 steps to walk up or in a flat unit," Mr Foley said.
"You get to know them and build up a rapport with the patients, it's quite rewarding to see them go home and then in three months time, come to the ward and visit us."
He said a lesson learnt throughout his career was that empathy and common sense couldn't be taught in textbooks.
"That's what I tried to teach, to treat that person as if they were your granddad, mum or sister; they're not just an old person," Mr Foley said.
He said he would miss the comradery, but was happy to be leaving shift work behind.
"I'll miss coming in and seeing the patients getting better and working with the people all on a similar page as me," Mr Foley said.
For nurses just starting out in their career, Mr Foley said to "go for it".
"You need to find out if it's really the job you want to do early ... if you don't want it and it's not for you, find something else," he said.
As for what's next, Mr Foley said he looked forward to travelling and getting back into hockey coaching.
"I've already bought a road bike and I do swimming, and coach and play hockey," Mr Foley said.
"My wife is a teacher and she's got one more year to go, so I've got a year to get all the travel plans ready and day one when she retires, we're off overseas."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.