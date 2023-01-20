Boag's workers, politicians and members of the public stood united to keep the doors of Launceston's iconic brewery open to the public.
Lions announced on Wednesday it would scrap its visitor centre, which employs 13 workers, at the end of the month.
Boag's brewing technician and union delegate Adrian Hind said the main message was to urge Lion to reverse it's decision because it was important for the site, brand and community.
"The staff were pissed off [after the announcement] to be honest," Mr Hind said.
"We went through mass changes about five, six years ago where they halved the staff.
"We've all gone through the retrenchments.
"To see it happen again for no reason is a kick in the guts."
Mr Hind emphasised the importance of the visitor centre for the brewery's floor workers.
"They are our brand ambassadors and they are our marketing," he said.
"They bring in people from around the world and show people the history of the place and what we do."
A Lion spokesperson pointed to rising costs and decline in beer consumption as reasons for the company's decision to consolidate and drop its hospitality offerings.
Mr Hind said the workers had been constantly updated by the business on the rising costs.
"The container deposit system is concerning because we are such a small brewery and with the isolation of the state, it would be concerning," he said.
"With the rising price of beer, consumers are looking for cheaper alternative and it's definitely challenging.
"But we'll keep plodding away because we have pride in our beer and pride in the place."
Feelings among workers before the announcement, Mr Hind said had been of building confidence despite the rise and fall of volume output.
"We believed we were still going ok, then all of a sudden it's 'shit what's next', and on the floor you do go 'what's next'," he said.
"We're not here to bag Lion out, we're here to support the brewery here and to keep it going."
On Thursday, Boag's brewery director Nathan Calman said they had "constructive conversation" with Premier Jeremy Rockliff on challenges facing the Boag's.
While Liberal MHA Michael Ferguson was out on Friday showing support alongside Boag's workers.
"We're urging the company to not close at the end of January, and to keep it open and to work with us and let's see if we can find any accommodations that would support this icon to remain open," Mr Ferguson said.
He did not directly answer what support the brewery may be offered.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
