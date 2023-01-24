Overhaul call to see better justice rules

Prisoner advocate Greg Barns says the structural disadvantage experienced by Indigenous Australians should be explicitly considered during sentencing to address the over-representation of First Nations people in prisons.
Tasmanian Prisoner's Legal Service chair Mr Barns' comments come as a Victorian Coroner investigating the death of Veronica Nelson is set to release a report that highlights a need to improve the justice system's interaction with Indigenous Australians, and overhaul the state agencies tasked with investigating prision incidents.
He said a therapeutic stream of justice for Indigenous Tasmanians was needed to improve interactions within the justice system, and should take the form of a specialist court that gives greater recognition to the inherent disadvantage that is often experienced.
"Indigenous Tasmanians suffer from inherent disadvantage and that should be a very telling factor in why, except in the most extreme cases, they should not be in our prisons," Mr Barns said.
"Why doesn't Tasmania have what Victoria has in the Koori Court? Why do we not have a First Nations court?"
Mr Barns said added that the Office of the Custodial Inspector, tasked with providing independent oversight of the prison system in Tasmania, needed increased resourcing to examine how Indigenous Tasmanians are treated in the justice system.
"It is an accountability mechanism ...but it needs proper resourcing so it can do its job more effectively."
Attorney-General Elise Archer said over-representation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island people in custody was a complex problem that requires a comprehensive and collaborative response from governments and the community.
She said the Custodial Inspector was created to improve and deliver a humane custodial service, with $3.35 million allocated over four years in 2011-2012.
"Our Government continues to work collaboratively at a national and local level, and participates in initiatives aimed at reducing the over-representation."
