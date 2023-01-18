Boag's Brewery has made the decision to axe its visitor centre.
Lion, who owns the Launceston-based brewery, confirmed the Boag's visitor centre would close on January 31.
The closure includes its brewery tours, bar and function hire.
A Lion spokesperson said the decision was made because of hardship the business had experienced since the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The last few years have been very challenging for our business with overall beer consumption in decline, rising input costs and the impacts of COVID-19 on the hospitality and tourism industries," the spokesperson said.
They said the cut back would allow Lion to focus on brewing "great tasting beers" for hospitality venues and retailers.
The Examiner understands more than 10 employees will be impacted by the decision.
"Sadly, this will result in some job impacts at the Boag's visitor centre," the spokesperson said.
"We are incredibly grateful to these team members who have warmly hosted visitors and shared their passion for Boag's with locals and tourists alike.
"We will be working with those impacted to offer our support, including through redeployment opportunities within the Lion business where possible."
The spokesperson said anyone unable to attend an already booked tour because of the visitor centre's closure would receive a full refund.
They said the change would have no impact on brewing operations at the Launceston site.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
