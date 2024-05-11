The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Prime Minister in Launceston, announces more funding for housing

Hugh Bohane
By Hugh Bohane
Updated May 11 2024 - 7:35pm, first published 4:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime minister Anthony Albanese speaking at the press conference in Youngtown. Picture by Craig George.
Prime minister Anthony Albanese speaking at the press conference in Youngtown. Picture by Craig George.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has arrived in Launceston with Housing Minister Julie Collins to announce $25 billion to combat the housing crisis.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hugh Bohane

Hugh Bohane

Senior Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering breaking news, community news, crime and court. Got a story? I'd like to hear it: hugh.bohane@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Formerly a freelance correspondent and Griffith Uni graduate.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.