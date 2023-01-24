Launceston-born festival Party In The Paddock returns in February for a special 10-year celebration with set times and extra acts announced on Tuesday.
Founder and organiser Jesse Higgs said it felt surreal to bring the festival back after it was almost lost to COVID.
"We ended the festival in 2020 with no plans of bringing it back," Mr Higgs said.
"We had time to think about what we really wanted to do, but it feels really good to be putting it on again. I guess it's like riding a bike."
The festival is in a new location at Quercus Park, something Mr Higgs attributes to starting fresh.
"It's a new era for the Paddock and I think to that challenge there needed to be an evolution to the Paddock," Mr Higgs said.
"We're really trying to focus on developing artistic themes and creating a more immersive experience for people."
A new addition to the festival was added this year with the introduction of another stage named The Bullpen.
The stage will be positioned near the campsite and pays tribute to the satirical nature of the site's agricultural festival origins.
Mr Higgs described it as sci-fi-spaghetti western with an eccentrically queer undercurrent.
"You're going to expect a few surprises," he said.
"We've got mechanical bull riding competitions and a drag show stage. There's certainly a shock factor there, but it's also a lot of fun.
"You've also got Uncle Geezer, an infamous Launceston screamo band playing next to a Dolly Parton cover band."
Party In The Paddock began a decade ago on a farm with a stage made of hay bales just down the road from Mr Higgs house.
"That farmer kicked us off his property because he saw it getting big in the future and didn't want it on his farm," he said.
"From then, we had eight consecutive festivals at White Hills."
He said it would not have been possible without the community of Northern Tasmania.
"If you don't have community, you have nothing at all," Mr Higgs said.
"I think that's our strength and the secret weapon is the beautiful characters that come back every year and breathe a special quality of life into the event.
"It's that care and detail to attention that separates us from some big corporate machine that I hope we never become."
Mr Higgs said as long as he was around, it would always maintain its grassroots origins.
"We're professionals now and we learnt the hard way, but I think in our hearts we're still those young rapscallions that had big dreams and somehow followed through with them," he said.
"There's a few hundred tickets left and we hope to see everybody there.
"It's going to be the biggest one we've ever put on - it's a super special comeback."
Tickets, set times and more information can be found at Party In The Paddock's website.
The festival runs from February 10 to 12.
