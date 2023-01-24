The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Party In The Paddock ready to roll for 10th year celebration

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
January 25 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Homegrown festival Party In The Paddock returns after COVID hiatus. Picture supplied

Launceston-born festival Party In The Paddock returns in February for a special 10-year celebration with set times and extra acts announced on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.