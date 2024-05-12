More than $700,000 in grants allocated to Tasmanian community groups

Non-profits and community groups across Tasmania have received a shot in the arm as multiple grants initiatives allocate funding.
A total of 19 organisations were financed this week to support those experiencing problem gambling under the latest round of the state government's Community Support Fund (CSF) grants.
More than $650,000 was designated, with the largest share going to Anglicare Tasmania ($134,570) to deliver a program to reduce stigma of people with lived experiences of gambling harm.
Community Services Minister Roger Jaensch said this harm of some level was experienced by more than six per cent of Tasmanians.
"Gambling harm can be driven by many different personal, social and societal factors and has wide ranging and varied impacts on individuals and the community," he said.
"The CSF grants will be rolled out to these organisations to use their knowledge of what works in their communities to address harm from gambling, including the potential drivers and impacts of that harm."
A number of groups across the state's North were allocated funding, including the George Town Neighbourhood House which will offer after-hours services and the delivery of tailored gambling harm reduction programs for $60,000.
Under the small grants program, the Nepali Society of Northern Tasmania received $8000 to create a responsible gambling awareness project in Launceston while St Michael's Association and the Dorset Community Association received $10,000 each.
"These grants are another way we can support these community organisations in the work they do to get Tasmanians thinking about how much they are spending on gambling and what harm that might be doing," Mr Jaensch said.
The news came shortly after the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR) awarded nearly $1.4 million to 129 organisations across Australia.
Close to $70,000 was allocated to Tasmania, split among eight groups in remote communities.
Among them was the St Helens Marine Rescue Association, which has received $7260 to upgrade its telecommunication equipment and safety jackets.
In Swansea, the Freycinet Volunteer Marine Rescue Association received $9968 for a similar upgrade, improving its communication equipment and protective clothing.
FRRR place portfolio lead Jill Karena said there was an increasing need for the non-profit to fill gaps in areas that may have previously relied on funding from government incentives or programs.
"The Strengthening Rural Communities program is flexible and open year-round, meaning it can lean in when government and other agencies lean out," she said.
"This access to continued funding opportunities is especially vital in communities that are moving beyond the immediate threats and response to natural disasters and other shocks."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.