Several fires broke out at the Cataract Gorge on Thursday night, and Tasmania Police are treating them as suspicious, with a spokesperson urging anyone with information to step forward.
A TFS spokesperson said crews were called to attend "three or four" fires at midnight, and were able to get them "under control" several hours later after walking into the bush and setting up "hose lays", which remained in place overnight.
There was no indication as to how large each fire was other than via images uploaded to Facebook by members of the general public, however, the spokesperson did reveal that crews from Launceston, Prospect, and Rocherlea were all called to battle the blazes.
Tracks affected by the fires were temporarily closed-off by the City of Launceston council, and at midday yesterday the TFS spokesperson said crews would be returning to the blaze at 3pm to assess the damage.
This comes just days after several bushfires threatened homes and wildlife across the state's north after a sudden change in weather.
I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
