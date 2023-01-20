The Examiner
Gorge fires arouse suspicion from police

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
January 21 2023 - 3:00am
A blaze at the Cataract Gorge. Picture from Facebook

Several fires broke out at the Cataract Gorge on Thursday night, and Tasmania Police are treating them as suspicious, with a spokesperson urging anyone with information to step forward.

Local News

