Bias in narratives: Domestic violence is a national problem and not one-sided

Her letter would have us believe that it is only women who are the victims when, in fact, women can be perpetrators to their male partners. The law and opinions on this subject are one-sided. A woman can have her partner removed forcibly by the police and courts from the family home and children without any physical evidence, just verbal statements and with no proof whatsoever. The male partner can be mentally tortured daily by the female, threatening he will never see his children again is one of many; she also then gets substantial payments from the taxpayer to live in the family home, which has been paid for by the male in many cases. He, if not jailed, has to then start a new life with very little help at all.