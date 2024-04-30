The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Steiner School: Positive expansion of early learning opportunities in Tasmania

Saree Salter
By Saree Salter
April 30 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Children playing at the new early learning centre at Tamar Valley Steiner School - in partnership with Adventre Patch. Picture supplied
Children playing at the new early learning centre at Tamar Valley Steiner School - in partnership with Adventre Patch. Picture supplied

The Tamar Valley Steiner School, which opened in 2016, is now an established primary school after starting with only eight students.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saree Salter

Saree Salter

Northern Tasmania born and bred. School reporter, interested also in the Launceston music scene. Email me at saree.salter@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.