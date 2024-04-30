Steiner School: Positive expansion of early learning opportunities in Tasmania

The Tamar Valley Steiner School, which opened in 2016, is now an established primary school after starting with only eight students.
Recently, teaming with Adventure Patch, the school has expanded further, providing an early learning program with before-and after-school care.
Deputy CEO of Adventure Patch Scott Norris said that, like Steiner schools, Adventure Patch has a holistic approach to education.
"We truly believe that our philosophy aligns well with the [Steiner] school's way of learning," Mr Norris said.
"We have a strong focus on....the importance of play, nature, physical, and emotional health and well-being."
The early learning program will run alongside the school's kindergarten program, offering two years of preschool education for families interested in the Steiner school's model.
Mr Norris said the program offers two years of "exceptional, best practice, Steiner-based education and care."
"Tamar Valley Steiner School's partnership with Adventure Patch provides an exciting and unique opportunity for our children to engage with and benefit from."
Early years education consultant Mark Seager said the program offered Tasmanians proven strategies for improving a child's cognitive, social, and emotional outcomes.
"Research conducted both in Australia and internationally has consistently demonstrated that commencing a high-quality preschool program at age three is a....proven strategy for improving cognitive, social, and emotional outcomes for children," Mr Seager said.
"...[The early learning program] allows more children to start compulsory schooling with the capabilities they need for a successful first year of school and beyond."
