The illegal bridge constructed by City of Launceston councillor Joe Pentridge over the north esk river cost $275,000 to construct, a Tasmanian Civil Administration Tribunal was told.
Counsel for the council Nathan Street revealed the figure in his closing submission in a stay of execution application by Mr Pentridge and his two companies Holly Pty Ltd and Pentridge Pty Ltd against building orders and enforcement notices made by authorities.
The Department of Parks and Wildlife has ordered Mr Pentridge to remove the 68m bridge by February 1, 2023.
The council has brought charges against Mr Pentridge which are next before the Launceston Magistrates Court on March 2.
The hearing was told that the bridge was built from repurposed structural steel and that Haywards at Breadalbane sent an invoice for $275,000.
Mr Pentridge, also known as Joseph Pintarich, gave evidence at the hearing. He preceded each answer by saying, "the answer to this question could incriminate me". Mr Street asked Mr Pentridge if he would comply with the removal notice.
"I'm leaving it to other people, but if I'm instructed I will comply with the law," he said. Designer of the bridge Alan Muir said that he had not submitted a form as certificate of responsible designer. He said his previous experience was designing bridges of up to 15m on farms.
Mr Muir told the hearing that the bridge may carry cattle, an excavator or cattle truck. Mr Muir said he had not done a flood study or geotechnical investigation before designing the bridge.
The hearing heard that the bridge had a deflection of 600mm when under a live load.
"Thats more than half a metre," Mr Street asked.
"Thats correct, its still within the elastic limit of the steel though," Mr Muir said.
The bridge not constructed with regard to an Australian standard.
"Why not?," Mr Street asked. "I did not consider it necessary," Mr Muir replied.
He said the bridge was constructed on the footings of a wooden bridge which disappeared around 1970.
"The footings were reinforced with six piles driven in underneath," he said. Mr Muir said the bridge was a work in progress in which issues could be fixed as they arose. "It's a moving feast," Mr Street asked."Thats correct Mr Muir said.
Pitt and Sherry bridge engineer David Coe prepared a report on the safety of the bridge. He said that piles of more than 20m would be required under the footings structure.
Consultant Rod Neville said he had designed 350 bridges and had only once needed a permit. Removal was easy. "It was craned in , it can be craned out."
Mr Pentridge's counsel Jennifer O' Farrell submitted that the hearing process brought great prejudice for Mr Pentridge and his two companies.
"The council could gain information from this proceeding to advance in criminal proceedings," she said.
"The council has got out a scattergun and fired aimlessly."
Mr Street said the safety of residents on the flood plain and users of the north esk river were relevant to whether a stay of execution was granted.
TASCAT member Fabian Brimfield has called on both parties to make final submissions by January 24 before a written decision
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.