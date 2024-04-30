Anderson sets new goals after rare cup-tie scoring feat

After scoring two headers in a match for the first time, Bianca Anderson says it's time to give soccer her full attention.
A sporting jack of all trades, the 18-year-old striker has also been a regular performer in netball, athletics and touch football.
Even her track and field speciality is the multi-event heptathlon.
But her sporting pursuits with Launceston Grammar, Gee Tees Netball Club and North Launceston Athletics Club look set to be overtaken by Launceston United.
Despite only playing soccer for three years, Anderson topped United's scoring with 12 goals in the Women's Northern Championship last season, has added five more in three games this year and took little time finding her feet in the first team with two instinctive headers in Sunday's 3-0 Statewide Cup win over University.
"I like it," she said of her opportunity in Nick Rawlinson's Women's Super League team. "I would like to play with them a bit more because they're a great bunch of girls.
"I want to have a good hard crack at playing full-time WSL. It'll definitely be my focus for next year and then see where it goes, I guess."
With new signing Mo Ritchie unable to play while on firefighter training, a Birch Avenue door has opened to join Dani Gunton up front and Rawlinson was delighted that Anderson jumped at it.
"She has really come into her own this year," he said. "She's been scoring goals in the Northern Championship so we wanted to give her an opportunity and wow! She had a great game and the goals she got were fantastic, so I'm really happy.
"Mo is now doing fire brigade training and they have asked that while they're doing their training they don't engage in sports so I think we'll be without her until towards the end of the season, maybe August. So it gives an opportunity for some other players and Bianca was one of those and she jumped at it."
Anderson admitted she loved making the step up.
"I am going away to America in June so I haven't really been playing WSL much. I'm focusing on the NC girls and developing them as well. But yeah, it's been good to play with a different set of girls this week.
"I think we have a lot more younger girls coming through and putting pressure on the girls that have been in the team for a lot longer to work harder for it and it's obviously working."
Asked about the rare scoring feat of a header in each half, she added: "I'm not overly tall so that's not on my side but I'm very happy with that. The second one I had no idea where it went but Dani was hugging me so I knew it was in the goal.
"It's always good to get a couple headers in there, they look specky."
The draw for the statewide cup semi-finals will be made on Wednesday. United have a bye in the WSL this weekend and return to action at Kingborough on May 11.
