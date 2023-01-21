Police investigating Riverside Primary School fire

Tasmania Police are investigating a fire at Riverside Primary School that caused an estimated $150,000 damage.
Fire crews from Launceston arrived at the scene about 2.30pm on Saturday to find that a fire in an external rubbish bin had extended to the roof space of a building.
The fire was soon contained, but not before serious damage was done.
In a statement, police said they had spoken to witnesses and reviewed CCTV images, and asked anyone with information to come forward.
"Tasmania Police detectives are investigating the cause of a fire which has caused significant damage to Riverside Primary School," the statement read.
"In addition to smoke and water damage to the property, the fire has damaged electrical cabling in the roof space, at an estimated $150,000."
Crime Stoppers can be contacted online, or by calling 1800 333 000.
Information can be provided anonymously.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
