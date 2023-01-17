Since opening in late October last year, founder and owner of Redhot Music Andrew Argent is looking to expand his connection with the Launceston music scene.
"It's really about having conversations with people," Mr Argent said.
"I'm not treating other stores as opposition, just giving people another option.
"The focus here is on affordable instruments, so I don't have any of the big brands and such, but I've got good quality ones."
Mr Argent said he ran RedHot in Devonport for more twenty years before making the move to Launceston.
"It started off as RedHot CDs which morphed into RedHot Music, along with instruments, classes and gigs available there," he said.
"We closed down in Devonport three or four years ago and moved here for a change and for new opportunities."
He said the music scene in Launceston would never disappear.
"It definitely goes in waves in regards to venues, bands and festivals," Mr Argent said.
"Sometimes it feels like there's nothing on, but things always pop up.
"There's a pretty strong scene at the moment - in fact, there's an amazing amount of Tasmanian bands around."
He said he wanted to use the store as a way to promote local bands and musicians.
"I've done two shows in Launceston already," Mr Argent said.
"In Devonport, we'd put on 70 or 80 shows a year, local and international.
"There's some really top-notch musicians here."
He said due to the limited size of the store, it would be unlikely he'd host gigs in RedHot itself.
"I've been looking at borrowing Tandy's just down the road and setting up a gig there," Mr Argent said.
He said he looks forward to growing the business this year.
"It's still early days so the word is still getting out there, I'm just taking it as it comes," Mr Argent said.
"It's different times now with social media. You used to put the word out on local radio and TV and everyone would know you were here, but that's all changed now.
"It's almost a word-of-mouth scenario, I guess we've gone back in time in some ways."
He said the support so far has been encouraging.
"It's been great to see people's reactions and have some conversations in the store," Mr Argent said.
"It feels like there's a buzz in this area with Du Cane, Bread and Butter and Tandy's all next door."
"I'm after conversations with agencies who want to do more in Tasmania, which I think is exciting."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
