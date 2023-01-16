Launceston General Hospital acting-nursing director of women's and children's services, Judy Parish, says the COVID pandemic has added to the challenges around maternity care.
"Maternity units are always busy," she said.
"In the Launceston General Hospital, approximately 1600 babies are born each year."
Ms Parish said delivering babies isn't a schedule-based job.
"Babies are not predictable," she said. "On average, we may birth five babies per day in our hospital, but sometimes that could be five babies in three hours.
Midwifery is an important form of care, a "precious commodity".
"Every pregnancy and every family is different and care needs to be appropriate to that situation," Ms Parish said.
"The care we provide for people during a pregnancy is governed by a set of Australian standards, which ensure safety and the capacity to be able to respond quickly when needed.
"Not all births are trouble-free and a team is needed to wrap around that family and do what is necessary."
While battling COVID-19, maternity units still needed to continue their work and care which can be challenging in the best circumstances.
"This past year has been no exception and COVID-19 has added to the challenge," Ms Parish said. "Not only have many of the families we care for had to manage COVID-19, so have our midwives, doctors and our support staff such as cleaners, ward clerks and hospital aides."
In Tasmania, all maternity hospitals are actively recruiting registered midwives.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
