The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

State govt rules out ban on duck hunting

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated January 16 2023 - 9:31pm, first published 5:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conservationists have called for a freeze on duck hunting.

Acting Premier Michael Ferguson said the government had no plans to follow other states and ban duck hunting, after conservation groups on the mainland said recent flooding, especially along the Murray, has hit bird populations there.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.