You can be just about anywhere in Northern Tasmania and never be more than an hour's drive from a beautiful beach.
But if you've ever wanted to be closer to the water - say, within a 100-metre walk - here are five properties for you.
344 Dolphin Sands Road
With a population of just 126, you can see why properties in Dolphin Sands don't become available often.
On the doorstep of pet-friendly Nine Mile Beach, which is safe for swimming and surfing, this home comes with a two-bedroom unit at the rear.
"It's pretty unique ... a lot of properties on Dolphin Sands Road you're not allowed to have dual-dwelling," Knight Frank Tasmania's Leanne Dann said.
"Since COVID Dolphin Sands has been very popular, it's a very niche area and it's very hard to get a beachfront or a property close to the water there."
Dolphin Sands is located between Swansea and Coles Bay.
119 Harveys Farm Road
'Windrift' is hidden away in one of Bicheno's most desirable locations.
Screened from the road by bush, the renovated home takes in an art studio, landscaped gardens and a fully-enclosed fruit and vegetable garden.
There's a gate at the bottom of the property and there's a walking track along the front," LJ Hooker Bicheno's Robert Evans said.
"You can either walk along the track to the left to a sandy beach, or go across the track and you're onto the rocks and the water.
"It's a very desirable road, Harveys Farm Road, beautiful multimillion-dollar properties.
"You don't see a lot of them from the road, you see them from the water when you're out in the boat."
69 Seascape Drive
Stone, colorbond and timber combine for a dramatic impression at the northernmost point of Lulworth.
Named 'The Point' for that very reason, this luxury home has been designed to have Bass Strait visible from every room, including the spacious second-floor master bedroom.
The home, which has been listed by Knight Frank's Justin Wiggins, has been successfully used as an Airbnb in the past.
Lulworth is a 45-minute drive from Launceston.
7 Serenity Close
Five minutes from Penguin is an equally stunning coastal town with a stretch of homes overlooking the ocean.
This is Preservation Bay - home to about 75 people, all of them with amazing beach access.
"They're mostly high-end residential properties and most people live there year-round - there are very few holiday homes along that particular stretch," One Agency Burnie's Tom Smith said.
"They usually get a fair bit of interstate interest."
This one-level home is between 100 and 150 metres from the beach, and 300 metres from Penguin Surf Lifesaving Club.
20 Perrin Drive
This relaxed family home enjoys an ideal location near Lagoon Beach, and is within walking distance to East Beach.
A five-minute drive from George Town, the home was built in 1977 by the existing owners, and the land owned by the same family prior.
"Lagoon Beach is a beautiful safe beach," The Agency Team Bushby's Christine Atwell said.
"[People use it] for pleasurecraft, people go windsurfing there, children swimming ... it's very popular."
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
