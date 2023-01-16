The Examiner
Oliver William Clark was accidentally shot by friend, court hears

By Nick Clark
January 17 2023 - 4:00am
Oliver William Clark and supporter leave Launceston Magistrates Court

An Underwood man on a home detention order was shot in the groin region when his friend accidentally discharged a firearm at his property, it was claimed in Launceston Magistrates Court yesterday.

