It was a morning of great pride and friendship when Migrant Resource Centre unveiled their new mural at the Harmony building.
The mural came together through community based arts program run by RANT Arts.
RANT Arts pathway manager Karen Revie said the idea was kicked off with men's program Launceston Connect in 2022 but other people were keen to contribute.
"Migrant Resource Centre wanted to do another project," Ms Revie said.
"We got funding from Arts Tasmania, and did some workshops. All up we had 40 participants."
Over two workshops, the artwork was put together to be sent to the designers. Each participant had to draw the same piece twice, one in black in white for scanning and the other in colour.
"Every single drawing was included," Ms Revie said.
"It's very, very eclectic and the skill levels are very varied too.
"It's been really beautiful to have it all together."
Contributor Lachhu Rai from Bhutan drew the mountain range that encompasses the top of the mural.
He said he drew mountains because of his love of nature and the environment.
Mr Rai said the art workshops were a way from him to gain a sense of community.
"There is a self-satisfaction being involved in community art," he said.
Migrant Resource Centre chief officer Ella Dixon said the mural was a point of pride.
"The mural represents integration in an artistic form," she said.
"It gets people to express, in such a beautiful form, what it means to people to be in Australia and reminds people of their home country.
"It's a really beautiful representation of that people may not be able to express in English, in art."
Bass MHR Bridget Archer also contributed funding to the mural along with Arts Tasmania.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
