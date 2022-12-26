The Examiner
Christmas baby arrives weeks early for holiday special

Alison Foletta
Alison Foletta
December 26 2022
Brand new parents, Ajay and Dristy K C Thapa with their Christmas Day baby. Picture by Rod Thompson

A last-minute Christmas surprise came for Prospect family Dristy and Ajay K C Thapa, at 9pm on Christmas Day, their first child arrived.

