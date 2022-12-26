A last-minute Christmas surprise came for Prospect family Dristy and Ajay K C Thapa, at 9pm on Christmas Day, their first child arrived.
Their son, yet to be named, arrived three weeks before he was due, with his due date not until January 12.
Mum and Dad were very excited about their Christmas surprise.
"The best Christmas present," mum, Dristy said.
"We had planned to go to church to celebrate Christmas, but we couldn't."
Dristy started to feel labour pains around 6am on Christmas morning - she and Ajay went to Launceston General Hospital around 5pm and were about to leave with some painkillers when Dristy's water broke.
It turns out she was quite dilated, and baby K C Thapa was ready to meet his parents, so it was straight to the labour room.
Though he was early, Baby K C Thapa weighed 3.6 kilos and was completely healthy.
Dristy was a bit worse for wear, with some blood loss, but the family will head home shortly - hopefully with a name for their little Christmas baby.
Dristy and Ajay said next December 25, they will happily celebrate the baby's birthday and Christmas.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
