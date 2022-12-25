The Gorge Hotel development faced another hurdle this month with a hearing being held against its council approval at the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal.
The Gorge Hotel was approved by City of Launceston council back in 2019, but that decision was overturned on tribunal.
City of Launceston councillors approved the controversial nine-storey, almost 40-metre high Paterson Street development for a second time in September this year, which was appealed weeks later.
Leading the appeal is Susie Cai, who operates business and lives in Margaret Street. Ms Cai has argued against the hotel for a number of years.
The hearing against HAC Groups hotel took three days. Each side presented expert witnesses which were cross examined, some up to three hours of questioning.
Some of the experts included a traffic engineer and civil planner.
The outcome is expected to be handed down in February.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
