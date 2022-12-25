The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Gorge Hotel TASCAT hearing wrapped up

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
December 25 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corner of Paterson Street and Margret Street where residents are concerned the hotel with negatively impact.

The Gorge Hotel development faced another hurdle this month with a hearing being held against its council approval at the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.