The Tasmanian government announced on Saturday a number of unions have agreed to a pay rise that eased cost-of-living pressures for 10,500 Tasmanians across the state.
Agreements registered with the Tasmanian Industrial Commission on Friday included:
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said he was pleased unions had accepted an offer that delivers a pay rise, eases cost-of-living pressures and improves conditions to their members.
"I have always said we would sit down and negotiate in good faith to ensure our state service employees receive a fair, reasonable and affordable pay rise," Premier Rockliff said.
The offer includes a 3.5 per cent wage increase in the first year, three per cent in the second year, and three per cent in the third year.
It also introduced a cost of living payment of $1000 to all TSS employees their first year, and a further payment of $500 into the base salary.
READ MORE: Govt unveils home building insurance bill
It includes one-off pro-rata payments of $1000 in year one, $500 in year two and $500 in year three.
Premier Rockliff said over the life of the agreement, the increase in earnings would be between 10 and 17 per cent, taking into account percentage increases and one-off payments.
"This offer recognises the increased cost-of-living pressures on Tasmanian households, and the need for Tasmanian State Service employees to receive a fair and reasonable pay rise," Premier Rockliff said.
An updated offer for paramedics was provided to Health and Community Services Union yesterday.
HACSU industrial manager Robbie Moore said the core issue was the need for competitive wages to compete with the mainland.
"Tasmanian paramedics will still be the lowest paid if the current offer was to go ahead," Mr Moore said
"A revised offer was sent late last night and we're still reviewing it, but it still won't be competitive when you compare it with other states."
He said the key issues raised by paramedics is around their safety.
"They want issues around things like meal breaks and ramping sorted."
"For allied health professionals like radiation therapists, the offer is still well short of what's needed in those areas because they need packages that are competitive with the mainland."
READ MORE: Tasmania Zoo welcomes Red-Handed Tamarins
"There's shortages everywhere because we're losing staff to the mainland and can't attract any here."
He said discussions around the new proposal will take place on December 26 or 27, and aim to have a response as quick as possible.
Premier Rockliff said the government remained committed to finalising an offer and reaching an agreement for paramedics, radiation therapists and teachers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.