The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

New wage offer sent to HACSU as unions agree to wage rise

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated December 24 2022 - 3:08pm, first published 2:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HACSU Industrial Manager Robbie Moore. Picture by Paul Scambler

The Tasmanian government announced on Saturday a number of unions have agreed to a pay rise that eased cost-of-living pressures for 10,500 Tasmanians across the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.