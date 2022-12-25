The Examiner
Lilydale Swimming Pool set to reopen NYE after $300,000 upgrades

Alison Foletta
Alison Foletta
December 26 2022 - 3:30am
Logan DeRuyter from IFE preparing the Lilydale pool. Picture by Rod Thompson

With testing and cleaning is complete, the Lilydale Swimming Pool is set to reopen on December 31.

