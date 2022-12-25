With testing and cleaning is complete, the Lilydale Swimming Pool is set to reopen on December 31.
The upgraded works to the pool have been completed including a new heating system.
City of Launceston council announced the $300,000 upgrades at the start of December.
Upgrade works at the Lilydale Swimming Pool included replacement of the roof and guttering on the change rooms building, and the installation of two energy efficient 60-kilowatt heat pumps.
Staff are also repatching and repainting the pool ahead of its re-opening.
City of Launceston mayor was keen to see these works completed before the end of the year.
"The Lilydale Swimming Pool is an important asset for the Lilydale community, and these works will ensure they remain fit for purpose and meet contemporary standards," Cr Gibson said.
"We look forward to the Lilydale community being able to enjoy these upgraded community facilities in the very near future."
The Lilydale Swimming Pool will be open daily between 2pm and 6pm, with lifeguard supervision courtesy of the Launceston Leisure & Aquatic Centre.
When school returns for Term 1 in February, the Lilydale Swimming Pool's opening hours will revert to between 3pm and 6pm on weekdays.
Cr Gibson also reminded people to swim safely during the warmer weather.
"No matter where you swim this summer, be conscious of your safety and the safety of those around you," he said.
"Remember that alcohol and water never mix. Keep children six years and under within arms' reach, and actively supervise children under eleven.
"If you're at a privately-owned pool or a river swimming hole, remember children need constant supervision. Never assume someone else is supervising your children. Swimming is an extremely popular past time in Launceston, and we hope everyone dives into a fun and safe summer in the water."
Lilydale Memorial Hall is also undergoing some upgrades, with 80 square metres of ageing flooring in the hall's kitchen, store room and supper room being replaced.
The council spent $100,000 on the memorial hall floor upgrade.
Subfloor mechanical ventilation is also being installed to extend the lifespan of the new flooring.
Lilydale will also have its first public electric vehicle charging station in its main road thanks to the Tasmanian Government's ChargeSmart Grants Program.
Council hopes both projects will be completed by the end of the year.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
