Beerfest is set to go on new year's eve, offering a night of the best food, drink, music and entertainment Tasmania has to offer.
Headline acts Luca Brasi, HYPE DJ, Scudda and Ed Coleman, alongside two firework shows, will transform Royal Park into party central.
Beerfest organiser James Harding said he's excited to hold a festival without COVID restrictions.
"Having a festival where people don't have to check in or wear masks is being well received by the public," Mr Harding said.
"We've got Luca Brasi headlining the festival for the first time, which is a great addition to the event and a lot of stall holders back from having a few years off with the unknown environment."
He said there would be 40 stall holders of craft beers, ciders, cocktails and food available.
"Adams distillery sponsored the VIP marquee for the first time, which is now sold out. We'll have cocktails on show and family entertainment happening from 4pm until the 9:30pm fireworks."
Next to the big-name music acts will be stand-up comedy featuring two-time ARIA Award nominee for Best Comedy Release Luke Heggie.
Mr Harding said there would be plenty of activities for kids too.
"Face painting, balloon twisters, roaming performers and some kids sports activities happening as well," he said.
Over 5000 tickets have sold since going on release.
"Tradition always is ticket sales double in the last week. So to be on this number at this time means it's going really well," Mr Harding said.
"We're now in our final ticket sale release with our VIPs already sold out, so I encourage people to buy early."
"The weather is looking and good and it's adding up to be a great celebration."
