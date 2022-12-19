The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Officer who cleaned up inmates urine says termination was unfair

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
December 20 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston Reception Prison. FILE PICTURE

A Launceston prison officer who mopped urine with an inmate's clothing and was suspended from his job for two years is hoping to overturn his termination.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.