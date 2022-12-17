The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston Grammar School buys up High Street real estate

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
December 18 2022 - 9:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston Church Grammar School will be developing land between the junior school and the old Queen Victoria hospital. Pictured are school captains Elsie Miller and Ben Watson. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Launceston Grammar School has futureproofed the growth of its junior campus with the purchase of two large High Street properties.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.