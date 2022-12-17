Launceston Grammar School has futureproofed the growth of its junior campus with the purchase of two large High Street properties.
A block of nearly 4000 square metres at 11 High Street, adjacent to the Queen Victoria Tower, will be converted into outdoor spaces for primary school students.
The school also acquired 7 High Street, a 2593 square metre block with a large commercial building that is currently home to about 15 healthcare providers including High Street Family Practice and Launceston Physiotherapy.
Launceston Grammar Board chair Nigel Bailey said the acquisitions would provide "amazing" green space for students, and expand the school's footprint from Lyttleton Street through to High Street.
"7 High St currently has tenants and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future," Mr Bailey said.
"The land [at 11 High Street] adjoins the Queen Victoria building. Although plans are yet to be finalised, the school would like to consider the land have the ability to be used for adventure-based play.
"These two properties will benefit Grammar students and staff for generations to come."
The school has also recently completed the restoration of its historic Mowbray campus building 'Broadland House'. The heritage building dates back to 1845 and is still in use as an administration block.
Mr Bailey said its restoration coincided with an important year for the school.
"Next year, we will celebrate two significant and historic milestones - the 40th anniversary of the amalgamation of Broadland House Church of England Girls Grammar School and the then Launceston Church Grammar School," he said.
"It will also be the 100th anniversary of Grammar at its existing Mowbray campus. Both of these events will be celebrated accordingly through 2023."
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
