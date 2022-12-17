Man in serious condition after crashing into a house

A 47-year-old man is in a critical condition after his vehicle crashed through a timber and brick fence on the East Coast.
Police said the incident happened at 7pm on Saturday. Police and emergency services responded to reports of a single vehicle crash which left the Tasman Highway at Orford.
The driver of the vehicle was airlifted to the Royal Hobart Hospital. Police said the residence was unoccupied at the time and damage was minimal.
Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed a grey Ford sedan with Queensland registration driving on the Tasman Highway between Triabunna and Orford around this time, to contact police on 131444 or call Crimestoppers.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
