The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Man who crashed into a house in Orford in a serious condition

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated December 18 2022 - 9:24am, first published 9:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man in serious condition after crashing into a house

A 47-year-old man is in a critical condition after his vehicle crashed through a timber and brick fence on the East Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.