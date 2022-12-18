Man stabbed victim in the neck after stealing his wallet

A man who held a knife up against another's man's throat stabbed his victim in the neck and the abdomen.
Austin Cornish, a 20-year-old man, pleaded guilty to aggravated armed robbery and wounding for an incident which happened on June 10, 2022 around 10pm.
Justice Robert Pearce said Cornish was walking towards the Launceston CBD and struck up a conversation with a 24-year-old man.
After having a few drinks and socialising with the man, Cornish, without warning, produced a flick knife, 8 to 10 centimetres long, held it at Mr Laycock's throat and demanded that he give him his wallet.
Although he gave Cornish his wallet and phone, Cornish used the knife to stab the victim in the neck and then to the left side of his abdomen.
Justice Pearce said the victim sought assistance from a group of males nearby and was taken to hospital.
"Fortunately, there was no damage to the structures in his neck. The neck wound was closed with sutures and he was discharged from hospital later that day," Justice Pearce said.
"There was only a small puncture wound in his abdomen which required no treatment," he said.
Justice Pearce said it seemed that the decision to rob the victim was a spontaneous one.
"Your actions could only have been done with an intention to wound him. You were heavily affected by alcohol but that does not reduce the seriousness of what you did," Justice Pearce said.
"You are not charged with a crime involving an intention to inflict serious injury but the level of risk you posed is obvious.
"Over and above that, this must have been a terrifying experience for your victim. His victim impact statement describes the type of psychological trauma, including anxiety, social isolation and sleeplessness which would be expected," he said.
Justice Pearce detailed Cornish's upbringing and said the circumstances of the crime demonstrated that alcohol and drugs were a major problem for Cornish.
"You were using drugs and drinking heavily every day."
Justice Pearce deferred sentencing until August 1, 2023.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan
