Ratepayer raises pool problem to council

Meander Valley ratepayers are set to be deprived of public swimming pool access this summer due to a shortage of professional lifeguards, prompting a heated debate among councilors.
During public question time at the council's latest monthly meeting on Tuesday, former councillor Tanya King, said she was disappointed the Mole Creek pool had been closed, due to the inability to secure lifeguards and appropriate insurance.
"This will push kids away from safe swimming areas and into dams and rivers."
Ms King went on to ask councillors what assistance they had given to the "dedicated community volunteers who attend to the pool's maintenance day and night to ensure they stay open."
"Given the delay in opening the Deloraine Pool [damaged by the floods] is it possible to redirect these services, even for the short term, to help secure what is such a popular community asset?"
"Also, what will council do to ensure the Caveside Pool doesn't reach the same fate?"
General Manager John Jordan said the issue was "increasingly complex" and required workplace safety laws to be upheld, as, if an incident occurred, liability rested on his shoulders.
"So based on the specified request to operate without a lifeguard, I don't believe facilities are able to function effectively that way," he said.
"We have offered the owners of the Mole Creek Pool - which is not a council facility - funding to support the training of lifeguards, but unfortunately the providers are not able to offer that now."
Mr Jordan said it was up to the operator of the Deloraine Pool as to whether they would be open to sharing staff and resources, which would likely come by way of an agreement and associated cost, which council would consider subsidising if an adequate proposal was raised.
I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
