A Supreme Court jury took just ten minutes today to find a man guilty of a $20,000 gun theft from a Nabowla farm last year.
Tyler Aaron Forbes, 30, was found guilty by all twelve jurors of aggravated burglary, burglary, stealing and stealing firearms on April 6, 2021.
During the trial the jury heard that Forbes was in a workshop when farmer Craig Groves collected ammunition from a vehicle he had sold to Forbes' employer in March last year.
A couple of weeks later Forbes travelled to Mr Groves' farm and used a shovel to break into a shed and then a hammer to break into a gun safe which contained one firearm and keys to a second safe in the nearby house.
In a forensic chain of evidence the jury heard that paint found on the blade of the shovel matched paint flakes from the shed door.
And in turn police and forensic scientists later matched Forbes' DNA to the handle of the shovel and to the handle of a large hammer.
Forbes then broke into the house and used the keys to unlock the gun safe which contained eight firearms including an Adler straight pull shotgun.
Other items including a camouflage jacket, binoculars, ammunition, scope and tub of coins were stolen and in the process Forbes letting Mr Groves chihuaha out of a garage.
The jury heard through crown prosecutor Matt Hills questioning of Mr Groves that Mr Groves had changed the straight pull on the Adler from the right side to the left side to suit him as a left-hander.
The serial number on the Adler was subsequently ground off. Mr Groves estimated his firearms were worth $20,000.
When police received DNA results from Forensic Science Services Tasmania in August 2021 they raided the property where Forbes was staying and found the shotgun secreted under his bed.
Forensic scientist Rebecca Wilson gave evidence that DNA linking Mr Forbes to the weapon was later found on the stock, trigger and the barrel of the shotgun.
He was immediately charged after an interview by detective-constable Jason Bolton.
The jury heard that only one other of the nine firearms had been recovered, a Beretta for which a man named Terry Carter was convicted.
Forbes gave evidence, clearly rejected by the jury, that he had bought the Adler for $1000 from a man named "John" at a clandestine meeting on Pipers River Rd.
Forbes, now of Ravenswood, also pleaded guilty to several charges relating to firearm and ammunition possession.
In a sentencing submission defence counsel Beri Kurdistan said that Forbes had one prior conviction for possession of stolen property.
Justice Robert Pearce told Forbes that the theft of such a large number of firearms meant it was a serious crime.
He said that Forbes had never been to jail before so would have him assessed to find whether a home detention order could be an approriate sentence.
He allowed Forbes bail until sentencing on February 17, 2023.
