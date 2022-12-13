The Examiner
Tyler Aaron Forbes found guilty of $20k gun heist

December 14 2022
Tyler Aaron Forbes

A Supreme Court jury took just ten minutes today to find a man guilty of a $20,000 gun theft from a Nabowla farm last year.

