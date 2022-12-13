The Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area is celebrating its 40th anniversary this week, acknowledging a range of land tenures and reserves, including Aboriginal land, conservation areas, and seven national parks.
On December 14 1982, the Western Tasmanian Wilderness National Parks was added to the world heritage list.
The original area of around 770,000 hectares was expanded to 1.34 million in 1989 through a successive boundary extension, which included the addition of the Walls of Jerusalem National Park.
The world heritage area was then renamed to the Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area, which now covers about 1.59 million hectares; or 23 per cent of Tasmania.
It's one of the world's largest wilderness areas and one of only two world heritage areas globally to meet seven out of ten of UNESCO's World Heritage criteria.
Minister for Parks Roger Jaensch said the Government was committed to preserving the World Heritage Area with visitation in a sensitive way to protect and promote the outstanding universal value.
"The TWWHA provides for rare and highly valued recreational, educational and tourism experiences for both Tasmanians and tourists," Mr Jaensch said.
"The importance of people connecting to this remarkable landscape cannot be understated."
Mr Jaensch said Tasmanians can celebrate the 40-year anniversary by visiting one of the many spectacular areas in this landscape.
"Take some time to immerse yourself in nature, making lifelong memories and connections to this picturesque landscape," he said.
"You can also help us protect the parks by cleaning your boots, gear and vehicles to prevent the spread of biosecurity risks."
"Please stay on the formed walking tracks, observe track signs, and head out after you have ensured you are adequately prepared."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.