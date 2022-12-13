The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Blood donations needed ahead of busy holiday season

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated December 13 2022 - 3:35pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Consultant haematologist Muhajir Mohamed is calling on the community to donate blood ahead of the busy holiday season. Picture by Phillip Biggs

The Australian Islamic Medical Association will hold a blood drive Friday, and ask the community to donate blood over the holiday season and into early next year to meet patient demand.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.