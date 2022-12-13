The Australian Islamic Medical Association will hold a blood drive Friday, and ask the community to donate blood over the holiday season and into early next year to meet patient demand.
Consultant haematologist at Launceston General Hospital Muhajir Mohamed said a single donation can save multiple lives.
"One donation can help at least three people," Dr Mohamed said.
"From whole blood they can separate the red cells from the plasma and platelets, which can be used for different situations."
He said generally all blood types are in demand, but certain groups are rare.
"A and O types are more common among the population," Dr Mohamed said.
According to Lifeblood, three per cent of Australians donate blood each year while one in three people will need donated blood in their lifetime.
Dr Mohamed said the misconceptions around blood donations can prohibit people from donating.
"A lot of people think they're too old to donate. Age is not a barrier in general so long as you're healthy and fulfil the criteria," he said.
"Some people may feel like they're not in the best heatlh, but if you have any doubts they should approach the red cross and find out if they're eligible. Some of the diseases or illnesses are not really a complication."
For those afraid of needles, Dr Mohamed said it's the process is relatively painless.
"Much like a blood test, they use the smallest needle and everyone is very well trained."
"They don't hurt too much, in fact I didn't feel anything when I donated this morning. The whole thing takes about 10 to 15 minutes.
Dr Mohamed is President of the Tasmanian branch of the Australian Islamic Medical Association, who are promoting blood donations around the country.
"We've already done blood donation camps all over Australia and based on that success, we wanted to do something like that in Tasmania before the holiday season."
"We also do humanitarian work and offer CPR courses or offer medical help in disaster affected areas."
The blood drive runs from 1 to 3pm on Friday at the Launceston Mosque at 18 Kay Street in Kings Meadows.
More information on blood donation including an eligibility quiz and frequently asked questions can be viewed on Lifeblood's website.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
