Q&A: Dean Winter talks Greens, Bass election results and jobs

I've had several people say that to me since the election, and look, they did. They've now got five seats, so this is the Hare Clark system, sometimes with a one per cent swing and an increased size in parliament - that can happen. The unfortunate thing about an increase in size of parliament at the election for us is that we only added one extra member to our team. This was a huge opportunity for us to add a bunch of new people. Instead, we've only added one. We're very excited to have Meg Brown joining us. We would have liked a lot of Meg Browns of new talent coming to our team, but that's the reality of where we are. We need to accept that Tasmanians make the decisions, and they always make the right decisions. They made the right decision in this case and didn't think we were ready. We need to take that on the chin, and we need to change. We haven't won an election; we lost. We need to accept that we need to change. Our future is in reconnecting with working people and regional Tasmania.