The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Dangerous driver showed middle finger to speed camera at 158 km/h

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
April 28 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyrell Bailey Picture Facebook
Tyrell Bailey Picture Facebook

A 27-year-old man stuck his finger up as he drove at 158 km/h an hour through a speed camera in a sustained episode of dangerous driving, the Supreme Court in Launceston has heard.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.