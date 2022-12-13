Recently released man sentenced to imprisonment, wholly suspended

A man who had only been out of jail for one month received a wholly suspended sentence for a crime he committed while on bail.
Shane Alan Taylor, a 34-year-old man, pleaded guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court to driving while disqualified and driving a vehicle with an illicit drug in his system.
Police prosecutions said on June 28, 2022, Taylor had been bailed, and as part of his bail conditions, he was not allowed to drive any vehicle.
Two days later, police pulled Taylor over for a random breath test and discovered his licence had been disqualified until August 8, 2023.
Taylor said he knew his licence had been disqualified and admitted to using cannabis the night before. He tested positive for THC.
Magistrate Sharon Cure reviewed Taylor's criminal record and said he had a "terrible driving history".
Taylor represented himself in court and revealed he had only been out of prison for one month, having previously been imprisoned for three months prior for unrelated driving offences.
Magistrate Cure asked if Taylor had stopped smoking, to which he replied that he would have a little bit of marijuana but "won't touch the other stuff".
Taylor was issued a three-month term of imprisonment, wholly suspended for an operational period of 12 months.
Magistrate Cure disqualified Taylor from driving for an additional five months from August 23, 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.